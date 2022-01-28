Suspected bank robber succumbs to bullet wounds

The deceased, dressed in a black hooded overcoat, was spotted by security while climbing over the walls of the heavily guarded facility located at Green Valley Cell, Kanyogoga Ward, Bardege Layibi Division in Gulu City.

The suspect, according to Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson, did not heed to the verbal warnings and not even the bullets fired in the air could stop him, until he was directly shot at.

“The policemen deployed to guard the premises heard the main gate shaking, shortly they saw a man dressed in a big jacket on top of the fence which prompted them to advance towards the scene and verbally warned the deceased to leave the fence but instead he advanced to the gate of the main Banking Hall in an attempt to pull it down,” Mr Ongom said Friday morning.

“Two warning bullets were fired in the air but the deceased suspect was not bothered until he was disabled by shooting on the legs,” he added.

The suspect died Friday morning due to excessive bleeding.

“Whereas police at Gulu Central Police Station are investigating the case registered as criminal trespass, we regret the incident but warn the members of the public to desist from acts of criminality because they will be countered within all the provisional means,” Mr Ongom stated.

