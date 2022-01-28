Suspected bank robber succumbs to bullet wounds

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, according to police, did not heed to the verbal warnings and not even the bullets fired in the air could stop him, until he was directly shot at.

Police in Gulu City have confirmed that a suspected robber who was shot by security personnel while attempting to break into Bank of Uganda (Gulu Branch) premises on Thursday night has succumbed to bullet wounds.
The suspect identified as Jimmy Akena, died in Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that occurred at about 11pm.

