Suspected bomb blast injures two children in Kibuku

A suspected bomb blast in Kibuku District left two children injured Wednesday, police has said.

North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso confirmed the development saying: ‘‘Police responded to an incident suspected to be a blast of an ordinance at Kuji 1 Village, Kuji Parish, Tirinyi Town Council in the eastern Uganda district of Kibuku.''

The blast went off in a banana plantation as mourners gathered at the home of late Yovan Kagolo for burial of Mr Godfrey Namuoyo.

“Police have cordoned off the scene of the incident awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad. This was a regrettable incident,” Ms Alasa said.

The victims identified by police as Ivan Namwoyo,5, and Innocent Kagoro,6, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Tirinyi Health centre 111 for treatment.

It’s alleged that the infants tampered with the suspected ordinance as they played in the banana plantation. Jovia Musoki,30, sustained minor injuries.

Tirinyi LC3 chairman, Mr Jovas Wampula said ‘‘the children got this dangerous device from a place near a home of hard core criminals which is a threat to security.’’

The Kibuku incident follows a wave of multiple deadly blasts that have claimed some four lives and injured scores in about one month.

“The general public should be on alert and inform police of any suspicious objects that could be dangerous to the community and at the same time local leaders should also register new visitors in the area of jurisdiction,” Ms Alaso appealed.