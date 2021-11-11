Suspected bomb blast injures two children in Kibuku

The incident happened in the afternoon. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Our Reporters

What you need to know:

  • The blast went off in a banana plantation as mourners gathered at the home of late Yovan Kagolo for burial of Mr Godfrey Namuoyo.

A suspected bomb blast in Kibuku District left two children injured Wednesday, police has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.