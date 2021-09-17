Suspected cattle rustlers kill LDU personnel in Karamoja

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Joint security forces have launched a man-hunt for a group of suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers who shot dead a Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel and escaped with his submachine gun loaded with over 100 bullets on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jimmy Loru, attached to the 45th battalion in Kaabong District.

Capt Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson confirmed the incident saying ‘‘it took place in the afternoon, 3kilometers off Kaabong-Kotido Road.

"We have dispatched our joint security personnel to hunt for these warriors,’’ he added.

However, Capt Mawanda said the ruthless act by cattle rustlers will not stop the force from continuing efforts aimed at ending illegal gun use in the region already facing a serious wave of deadly attacks by armed cattle rustlers.

Insecurity in the region intensified from September 14 2019, paralyzing relative peace previously restored by the NRM government following the first successful disarmament exercise in Karamoja.

Meantime, UPDF on July 17 launched a third phase of disarmament in and 72 guns and 589 bullets have so far been collected by the forces from especially domestic and foreign cattle rustlers.

Last week, President Museveni camped in the region and held meeting with local leaders in a bid to address insecurity concerns in the area.