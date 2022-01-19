Suspected criminals abandon stolen police gun in Mbale

Unknown suspected criminals who allegedly broke into a police officer's vehicle in Mbale City and stole his gun on January 4, 2022 have finally abandoned the rifle.

“We arrested two suspected criminals who had stolen the gun and we managed to recover the stolen rifle when one assailant still at large abandoned it and took off. We are still hunting for three others who are currently on the run. They will be tracked down,” Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika confirmed.

His announcement followed a rigorous two-week hunt for the suspected thugs by the Police Flying Squad Unit (FSU) operatives in Mbale.

Police identified the now detained two prime suspects as Safe Musa,40, a resident of Nabigalo cell, Northern city Division in Mbale City and Hassan Mafabi, 28, a resident of kikolomojo in Namatala Ward, industrial city Division in Mbale city.

Mr Taitika accused the two arrested suspects and others still at large of stealing a Pistol from AIP Samson Okello, a police FFU commander attached to Mbale Central Police Station.

“Upon analysing CCTV camera footage and by use of intelligence officers, police managed to trace the two and later arrested them,” he told this publication.

According to police, one of the undisclosed suspects still at large allegedly abandoned the pistol near Paradise Pub owned by Mr Moses Kisolo in Half- London, Namatala Ward, Northern City Division in Mbale City.

“The team of FSU Operatives responded quickly and recovered a black star pistol No .00796952769 with 15 rounds of ammunition,” Mr Taitika said.

Mr Taitika explained that the suspects stole the pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition on that fateful day around Clock Tower.

"The suspects took off with a bag containing the pistol, a National ID, a Warrant card and one driving permit,” he said.

According to Police’s multiple sources, the same suspects have been on security forces’ wanted list over allegedly robbing people.

The suspects currently detained at Mbale Central Police Station will be charged with stealing a pistol under case file reference number vide Mbale Central Police station CRB: 011/2022.