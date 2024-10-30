Suspected cult members kill eight in Kagadi attack

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and eight others admitted to hospital with severe injuries after they were on Tuesday evening hacked by unknown assailants in Kagadi District in Western Uganda, police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said Wednesday.

“Preliminary information indicates that members of a new cult whose name is yet to be established descended on people, most of whom are their family members and cut them using sharp objects leading to their death and others injured,” said Maj Billal Katamba, the Mountain Division and Operatiin Shuuja public information officer following the 9pm attack in Muzizi -A village, Kyaterekera Sub County.

According to Maj Katamba, the UPDF, police, ISO are on the ground hunting for the culprits as investigations continue.

In a separate statement, the Albertine region police spokesperson, SP Julius Allan Hakiza identified the deceased as Boniface Rogers Nyirambe, Yokononia Isakara, 76,: Kabuwere Norah, 64, Praise Muhindo, 7, Anitah Kabugho, 44, Masika Kabagenyi, 3, Baluku Ferdinandi, 13 and Olive Kabugo, 13.

“Eight others admitted to various clinics in Kyaterekera. A joint team of police officers, led by DPC Kagadi Ampurira Kenneth, and army personnel responded to the incident,” Sp Hakiza said.