Suspected cult members kill ten in Kagadi attack

At least ten people have been confirmed dead and eight others admitted to hospital with severe injuries after they were on Tuesday evening hacked by unknown assailants in Kagadi District in Western Uganda, police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said on Wednesday.

“Preliminary information indicates that members of a new cult whose name is yet to be established descended on people, most of whom are their family members and cut them using sharp objects leading to their death and others injured,” said Maj Billal Katamba, the Mountain Division and Operatiin Shuuja public information officer following the 9pm attack in Muzizi -A village, Kyaterekera Sub County.

According to Maj Katamba, the UPDF, police, ISO are on the ground hunting for the culprits as investigations continue.

In a separate statement, the Albertine region police spokesperson, SP Julius Allan Hakiza identified the deceased including four children. (See list attached below)

“Eight others admitted to various clinics in Kyaterekera. A joint team of police officers, led by DPC Kagadi Ampurira Kenneth, and army personnel responded to the incident,” Sp Hakiza said.

People gathered on October 30, 2024, at the home of Yokononia Isakara, crime scene of a suspected October 29 cult members attack that left many family members dead in Muzizi A Village, Kyaterekera Sub-county, Kagadi District. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

According to him, two suspects only identified as Baguma Obedi, 33, and David Munyirambe, 36, were also killed while attempting to attack the security forces.

“We are investigating the incident, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown. We appeal to the public to provide any information regarding this incident. Your cooperation is crucial in bringing the perpetrators to justice," SP Hakiza added.

Deceased