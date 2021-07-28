Suspected drunk NIIRA staff arrested as police raid Embassy bar in Mbale

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

A joint team of security officers raided Embassy bar in Nkoma ward, Northern City Division in Mbale City and arrested several revellers who had defied Covid-19 restrictions on bars.

"We received intelligence information from local leaders that there were people drinking in Embassy bar in breach of a presidential directive issued in March last year banning bars from operating in a bid to contain the spread of covid-19,’’ acting Mbale District Police Commander, ASP Arafat Kato said.

Police under ASP Kato’s command sealed off Embassy bar in a midnight operation as revellers were loaded on a waiting police truck shortly after midnight July 28.

The arrests

Mr Kato said the managers of the bar that’s said to be owned by an Internal security officer (ISO) at the rank of Major highly flouted Covid-19 restrictions.

"Police will continue targeting bars and night clubs violating Covid-19 guidelines. We have stepped up patrols against bar owners who operate illegally despite the ban," he said.

In November last year, the Uganda Association of Bar Owners petitioned government to reopen their businesses, outlining loses incurred over time.

A police detective who preferred anonymity said government officials are among these caught violating the guidelines. Several motorists were also impounded in the operation.

Meanwhile, Police in Mbale City have arrested a National Identification and Registration Authority (NIIRA) employee they say was ‘‘found drunk on Republic Street during an operation mounted to curbs aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.’’

Mr Kato said during the operation conducted in Mbale City, law enforcement officers found the drunk man driving a government vehicle Registration number UBB at midnight.

Police identified the suspect as Mr Paul Wakabala Fenecas who was putting on a NIIRA shirt and driving a vehicle attached to NIIRA.

Mr Kato further told Daily Monitor that the NIIRA staff was arrested with a woman.

Police said they are Investigating to establish the district he is attached to.

