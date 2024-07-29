Suspected gangster shot dead, soldier held in attack on Luweero officers over land

Authorities in Luweero District are investigating circumstances under which a suspected gangster was killed after a group confronted a joint security team at Kikutuzi Village in Zirobwe Town Council.

Brian Buheyi died after he was shot in the back by a soldier as security officers closed in on a civilian gang armed with machetes, bows and clubs, deployed at a contested land on July 24, authorities suggest.

“The deceased confronted the security team with the intention of harming the UPDF soldier,” Savannah region police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima claimed.

Speaking to Monitor on Monday, he added that: “Police and UPDF were responding to intelligence information about a group of armed men in civilian clothes that had reportedly camped in a bush on the land.”

Bukasa- Kikutuzi Village chairperson Annet Muluuta revealed that the civilian group was deployed by one of the land contestants, who is trying to evict more than 15 households on land whose ownership has been under dispute for more than 10 years.

“The residents reported about the gang and I led the concerned locals to Zirobwe Police Station where we filed a case since we did not know the purpose for which the armed group had camped in a bush without informing the local leaders,” she noted.

Zirobwe Town Council Chairperson Pascal Imarach said the group comprised over 30 people deployed on the land where Bibanja holders are threatened with eviction.

“We could not take chances. It is likely that the armed group was ready to confront the Police and UPDF that was dispatched to the area,” he said.

At least 23 gangsters from the same group are currently detained at Luweero Central Police Station.

Another suspect doubling as a UPDF soldier, who was with the gang, is detained at the army Land Forces headquarters in Bombo, Luweero District.

Authorities say arrows, machetes, slashers, knives, police shoes, UPDF sweaters, tents and belts were recovered from the suspects.

Police say the suspect are yet to disclose their bosses or the motive for camping on the land measuring about 1 square mile.

Local leaders maintain that the land has long been a centre of unresolved battles as it is claimed by several landlords who often deploy machete wielding men.

In March 2024, police rounded up more than 15 men purportedly deployed to guard the land by one of the land claimants.

They were ordered to vacate the land since the matter is in court, Zirobwe Town Council LC3 Chairperson Pascal Imarach noted.