Suspected Jinja career criminal arrested for impersonating police commander

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Police in Jinja have arrested a 39-year-old suspected career criminal on allegations of impersonating the Kiira Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Dauda Hiriga, while visiting factories and soliciting money for fuel to carry out security operations.

Mr Abbey Ngako, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson on Tuesday said Police have been looking for the elusive suspect since last year for allegedly committing a string of crimes.

The suspect, who police identified as Mr Gabriel Mukiibi, is a resident of Wakitaka Cell, Mafubira Division in Jinja City.

“We have been looking for this suspect who has been impersonating the RPC while going to several factories in Jinja asking for financial support for fuel, while in some companies, he alleges that he has lost his wife,” Mr Ngako said.

He added that the suspect will be charged with impersonation, fraud and obtaining money by false pretense, among other offences.

Following the suspect’s arrest, Mr Ngako said residents of Mafubira are coming out one-by-one to register more cases against him, among which are cases of robbery and selling peoples land.

Mr Ngako added that they are also following clues the suspect has accomplices within the conventional setup.