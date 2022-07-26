Suspected Karimojong raid food in Agago

Local leaders in Agago District have asked the government to deploy Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldiers in spots frequented by Karaimojong cattle rustlers following the increasing raids on food and animals since last month.

The district chairperson, Mr Leonard Opio Ojok, yesterday told Daily Monitor that the raids had left many households without food.

“Previously, their (cattle rustlers) target was mainly cattle but now they are taking food, chicken, goats and are even uprooting the little cassava people have in their gardens,” Mr Ogwok said.

“This month, two people were killed, making it nine deaths this year and more than 790 head of cattle have been stolen. We can’t quantify the food items that have been looted but many people don’t have anything to eat,” he added.

Mr Ogwok said the most affected areas include Lira Kato, Adilang, and Paimol, adding that the soldiers deployed there have failed to manage the situation.

“Karimojong attacks include all wards bordering Akwang, Katurukuk, Aloi, Lacua, Ngora and Omiya Pacua, and Adilang,” Mr Ogwok said.

Eight in every 10 Karimojong households have no or limited food, according to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund and government statistics.

Leaders claim hunger-related diseases have killed more than 900 residents since start of the year.

Last week, the government dispatched 790 metric tonnes of relief food to Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Mohamed Okwir, the chairperson of Adilang Sub-county, said residents are scared of going to their gardens for fear of being attacked.

“Even in the gardens, they attack people and you are forced to harvest the crops of your neighbours and hand them over to them. The hunger crisis in the Karamoja should be well hailed if we are to have peace,” Mr Okwir said.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmanuel Okot, said they have intensified the security to ensure the safety of people and their properties.

“We are aware of the hunger in Karamoja and that is why they are attacking our people and looting food and animals, but the UPDF has deployed heavily in the area that they like to attack,” Mr Okot said.

“The two Karimojong we arrested on Monday were cooking some of the food items they had looted up in the hill bordering Agago and Karamoja. We have been having meetings in the different areas prone to their attacks and the community is alert,” he added.