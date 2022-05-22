Suspected Karimojong rustlers shoot Boda Boda rider dead in Napak

Police in Napak District in the Karamoja sub-region have launched a manhunt for a group of Karimojong rustlers who reportedly shot dead a Boda Boda rider.

Samuel Mangat,30, was shot dead while riding his motorcycle back to Matany town from Apeitolim where he had taken a passenger.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying the deceased was killed at 2pm on Saturday at Kakine village, Lopei Sub County along Turtuko-Lopei road.

"We have opened up investigations against the thugs behind this heinous act. Our preliminary investigations are pining cattle rustlers whom we are now tracking," he said, adding: "We have not yet established the motive of the killers because they did not take anything from the deceased."

Despite the heavy deployment in the area, the Karimojong warriors continue killing people looting properties.

In February this year, cattle traders from Teso region were shot at in an ambush around Kotido but no one died although they were left with injuries.

In March, another group of cattle traders was shot at in Kotido, and animals were taken from them.

In April, four Lorries carrying fresh food from Mbale to Moroto were shot at on Nakapiripirit-Moroto road leaving one injured.

In the same month, a businessman in Kotido was shot dead at Panyangara on Moroto-Kotido road.