Suspected Katumba attackers sue govt over torture

Eight men suspected to have been behind the assassination attempt on Works minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, have sued government and the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, seeking compensation for allegedly being tortured.

The suspects claim that upon their arrest between June and July, they were subjected to massive torture and degrading treatment.

They include Hussein Ismael Sserubula, Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Muhammad Kagugube, Walusimbi Kamada, Ayuub Kisambira Siriman, Abudlaziz Ramanthan Bunku, Habib Ramanthan Marjan and Muzaifa Wampa.

“An order that the respondents (government and deputy IGP) jointly and severally, pay the applicants (Katumba attack suspects) compensation/ damages for the human rights violations,” the suspects state in their law suit filed on July 15 through their lawyers of Wameli & Co. Advocates.

They also want court to order their immediate release so that they seek treatment.

“An order directing the respondents to facilitate and pay for the applicants’ treatment and rehabilitation at the African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims or any other similar facility,” they state.

Adding: “An order that the applicants be unconditionally released from prison.”

Appear before court

One of the suspects’ defence lawyers, Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima, claims to have watched horrific videos and photographs of his clients taken by journalists when they appeared before Nakawa court.

About a fortnight ago, five of the suspects were arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court with wounds all over their bodies.

They attributed the marks to beatings by security.

Mr Turyamusiima pleaded with court to have the accused persons released so that they can receive treatment at Mulago Hospital.

However, presiding chief magistrate Douglas Singiza said he didn’t have powers to release suspects facing capital offenses of terrorism, murders and attempted murder.

He, however, ordered that the suspects be treated while at Kitalya prison and a report be filed to his court on August 3 when they are returned.

Shortly after their court appearance, the Uganda Law Society led by its president, Ms Pheona Nabasa Wall, faulted magistrate Singiza for not exercising the law to release the suspects and receive treatment given that what they had raised touched their human rights.

“A magistrate court has the power to enforce rights and freedoms as well as the power to hear and determine applications relating to the enforcement or violation of human rights and freedoms...,” the lawyers stated.