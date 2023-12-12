Suspected Kayunga motorcycle rider killers arrested in Mbale

Two suspected motor-cycle rider killers in Kayunga District have been arrested by police from Mbale City where they had gone to sell a motorcycle whose owner they had killed.Police say the duo had allegedly killed at least 15 motor- riders before taking off with their motor-cycles.On Tuesday, Kayunga District Police Commander Rosette Sikahwa identified the two as 25-year-old Kitimbwa Town resident Innocent Mudede and 42-year-old Bulawula B Village resident Rajab Ssekajja.They are held at Kayunga Central Police Station (CPS).According to Sikahwa, the suspect’s luck ran out when they masqueraded as passengers and hired late Godfrey Tisibwa of Kayunga District.Mudede told journalists at Kayunga CPS that they were in dire need of money, which prompted them to hatch a plan to go to Nnongo weekly market and hire a boda boda rider with an intention of killing and stealing a motor cycle from him.“We bought two new pangas from Kitimbwa Town and straight away went to the market. We told Tisibwa to take us to Kitimbwa Town at a fee of Shs3,000 which we paid him,” Mudede said.“We did not know him but just landed on him and chose to steal his motor-cycle because it looked good,”While riding towards Kitimbwa Town, the suspects said, the rider reduced speed when they reached a potholed swampy area- from where they got their pangas and hacked him several times on the head, leaving him for dead as they rode off with the motor-cycle.Rajab Ssekajja, explained that they then rode to Mbale where they wanted to sell the motor-cycle at Shs1.5million.But while negotiating with the buyer of the motorcycle who was willing to pay them Shs500,000, the DPC said, some people got suspicious when the suspects were asked to present the log book for the motor-cycle but failed. \Suspicion was also fueled as locals noticed blood spots on the clothes of the pair. “It was at this point that area LCs and police were alerted who arrested them and upon interrogation, confessed stealing the motorcycle from Kayunga District,” the DPC said.Police added that: “They told police that they had killed at least 15 riders in Bbaale, Busaana, Kitimbwa and that they had dumped some of the bodies in river Ssezibwa.”Police have since recovered the two pangas suspected to have been used in the murder and the blood-stained clothes and motor-cycle that was stolen from the deceased.The DPC said charges of aggravated robbery and murder had been preferred against the suspects while investigations are ongoing to arrest more members of the motorcycle theft racket.