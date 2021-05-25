Suspected kidnappers of 12-year-old Buikwe boy demand Shs20m ransom

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Suspected kidnappers of a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday, have asked his parents to raise a Shs20m ransom, failure of which they will be directed where to find his body.

Jonah Onyango, a Primary Five pupil at Kaloke Primary School in Wakiso District went missing on Sunday night while allegedly in the company of a friend from the neighbourhood.

Mr Charles Obur, the father and resident of Butema Cell, Buzika B Parish, Nyenga Division, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, said his son was sent home for advanced treatment.

“I was surprised to get a call in the middle of the night instructing me to deposit Shs20m on a mobile number or else I will be directed to pick my child’s head,” said Mr Obur.

Mr Obur added the suspected kidnappers again rang him on Monday night, lowering the ransom to Shs10m which they said he delivered at a point he didn’t find them when he got there.

The number on which the kidnappers reportedly wanted the money to be credited has, however, not been revealed by Police at Njeru Police Station, where the case was reported, so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the matter, adding that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of the boy.

“Police so far have arrested three suspects who are being detained at Njeru Police Station to assist in the investigations,” Ms Butoto said, declining to divulge more information for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

She, however, appealed to parents to be very vigilant with people who disguise themselves as family friends.








