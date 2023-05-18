Suspected lesbian head teacher fails to post cash bail to free partner

The alleged lesbian former Head teacher of PMM Girls’ School in Jinja City, Ms Lydia Mukodha, has failed to raise a cash bail of Shs500,000 for her alleged partner Ms Martha Naigaga.

The duo faces charges of gross indecency and procurement of gross indecency following their arrest on March 3 after parents stormed the school, alleging that they were promoting lesbianism.

After thrice being denied bail, the Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Ms Agnes Musiime, on May 9 granted each of the suspects a cash bail of Shs500,000 and noncash bail of Shs300,000 for each of their sureties.

In her ruling, Ms Musiime said the suspects had already spent 60 days on remand and it was their constitutional right.

While Ms Mukodha was able to post cash bail, present two sureties, including her father, and brother, and deposit her national Identity card as ordered by Court, Ms Naigaga was unable to post the cash bail and an introductory letter from her Village chairperson.

Subsequently, she is still in Kirinya Prison, while her co-accused gained temporary freedom.

The two reappeared in Court on Thursday (today)for the hearing of their case, but the State Prosecutor, Ms Florence Kataike, was not present, prompting Ms Musiime to adjourn proceedings to June 1.

A Prison Warder at Kirinya Prison, who referred to remain anonymous, said they are only waiting for her receipt acknowledging payment of Shs500,000 and an introductory letter from her LC1 chairman so that she can be released.

“We have over 1,000 inmates at Kirinya Prison and don’t need her there because the Court had already released her on bail, but with conditions. We shall release her after she has fulfilled all the bail terms,’’ he said.

It is unclear why Ms Mukodha has not met the bail fees for Ms Naigaga, with whom she was sharing a room prior to their arrest.

However, Mr Joseph Batenga, the chairperson of Jrop Village in Walukuba West Ward, Jinja South Division, where both suspects rented the same room, said none of Ms Naigaga’s relatives has approached him for an introductory letter.

He said: “If a relative approaches me for one, I can issue it so that she (Naigaga) can be released, but no one has approached me since May 9. I don’t want the Court to put me to task to look for her when she fails to reappear (in Court).”

Mr Batenga added that Ms Mukodha, who is now temporarily out of prison, has never set foot in the room both suspects were renting.