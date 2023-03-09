Suspected lesbians to spend week in prison

Ms Lydia Mukoda, the deputy head teacher of PMM Girls School in Jinja City, and her alleged lesbian partner, Ms Martha Naigaga, are to spend seven days in Kirinya prison.

The two were remanded after appearing before the Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Mr Yafesi Ochieng, yesterday.

They are facing charges of gross indecency (a crime used to criminalise sexual activity between men or women that fell short of sodomy, which required penetration) and procurement of gross indecency (procure another person by threats or intimidation to do an unlawful sexual act).

The duo are expected to spend eight days in prison and will reappear in court on March 14 to answer the charges. Their remand followed absence of both defence lawyers and state prosecutors.

The teacher was arrested last week after parents stormed the school, accusing her of promoting lesbianism among students. The parents were, however, blocked by police from accessing the school premises.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said they are trying to gather witness statements and documentary evidence that can help them pin the accused on several cases, including trafficking in persons and unnatural sexual practices.

It took the intervention of police to stop the rowdy parents from accessing the school premises.

“The only person we got is a lady who was staying with this deputy head teacher as husband and wife, although they are both females. We got sex toys, condoms in their home and inquiries are continuing,” Mr Enanga said.

Ms Naigaga, who is 30 years old, and a timber dealer in Walukuba in Jinja reportedly accused her alleged husband [Mukoda] of neglecting her by not providing her with basic needs as well as cheating on her.