Suspected Mpox claims life in Busia, spreads to dozens

A person has died and several others are sick in Busia District following an outbreak of a disease resembling Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, which has been declared a health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The outbreak, marked by fever, abdominal and chest pain, headache, joint pain, and rashes, has impacted eight villages in Budimo Parish, Lumino Sub-county. The most severely affected villages are Bukobe ‘A’, Bukobe ‘B’, Budibya, Namusede ‘C’, Namusede ‘D’, Budimo ‘A’, Budimo ‘C’, and Budimo ‘D’.

The deceased, Kenneth Were Ojoji, 52, from Bukobe Village, reportedly died while receiving treatment for severe fever and rashes.

His brother, Bernard Ojoji, described his condition, noting that Kenneth had a high temperature, chest and abdominal pain, and widespread rashes before he passed away. “He was weak, covered in rashes, and despite starting treatment, he died,” Bernard Ojoji said on Saturday.

Following Kenneth’s death about a week ago, all residents who came into contact with his body, including Bernard Ojoji, have since shown symptoms of the disease. Over 20 people in Bukobe Village are now exhibiting signs consistent with Mpox.

Dr Emmanuel Tusiime, the medical superintendent of Masafu Hospital, confirmed that they have admitted three patients with symptoms similar to Mpox—two from Budibya in Budimo Parish and one from Masinya Sub-county. He also confirmed the death of a 52-year-old man from Budimo.

Despite these reports, The Monitor's visit to Bukobe and Budibya revealed one confirmed death and many residents who are ill but have not sought medical care. Bernard Mangeni, who reported that all five of his children are sick, claimed that nearly 100 people in the parish are affected. Families are struggling with medical expenses due to difficulties accessing government health facilities. Private clinics are charging between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000 for treatment, which Mangeni finds prohibitively expensive.

At Hasyule Health Center II, the nearest government facility, a medical worker noted that the first cases were reported about three weeks ago. Initially, the disease was thought to be chickenpox and was managed with Culmain. However, as cases spread across all ages, concerns grew that it might be something else.

Scovia Nabwire, a resident of Budibya Village, reported that her four children are ill. She mentioned challenges in accessing government health facilities due to long distances and the impact of the disease on local productivity. Many residents are staying home out of fear, leading to decreased agricultural and trade activities.