Suspected narcotics packaged as coffee samples intercepted at Entebbe

Security has intercepted suspected narcotics disguised as coffee for export at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) officials have said.

The UCAA Spokesperson Vianney Luggya, said the suspicious cargo was disguised as coffee samples in branded packets of African Premium Coffee for export. It was detected during screening at 10:10 pm on June 13, 2022.

"The shipper's details bore a Ugandan name and the consignment was destined for Auckland, New Zealand. The matter was handed over to Police for further investigations. Drug trafficking through EIA is prohibited," Mr Luggya said.

He said they have since handed over the suspicious cargo to Aviation Police for further investigations.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, said they had withheld the name of the shipper for purposes of investigations.

“We have forwarded the samples to government analytical laboratory for forensic analysis. However, preliminary investigations show that it's heroin which was packaged like coffee in disguise. We don't have any suspect so far, but we have a lead. More details will be availed as soon as possible,” ASP Owoyesgyire said.

This comes two weeks after Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) opened the Air Cargo Control Unit at Entebbe Airport to detect illicit imports and exports and centralize information sharing systems regarding suspicious and intercepted items at the cargo centre and passenger Terminal Building.

Located at the new cargo center, the unit is the central office for officials from URA, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Aviation Police, Aviation Security, and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

The team leader of the unit is URA Customs Officer, Priscilla Mary Najjuma, who says officials usually get suspicious cargo and passengers during screening but also act on alerts about outgoing or incoming cargo and passengers from internal and external intelligence reports.