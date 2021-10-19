Suspected pig thief dies in Bushenyi police cells

By Milton Bandiho More by this Author

A 27-year-old man arrested on charges of stealing four pigs has died in police cells in Bushenyi District in western Uganda.

Anthony Twijukye, a resident of Karama village in Burungira parish, Ruhumuro sub county Bushenyi District died Tuesday at Bushenyi central police station at around 5m following his arrest on Sunday.

He was arrested alongside one Alex Tumwebaze, 26, a resident of the same village and detained at Ruhumuro police post for a night before they were transferred to Bushenyi central police station the following day (October 18, 2021).

“It was around 5am when the police officer manning the reception heard one of the detained suspects crying and on peeping through the cells’ window, he saw Twijukye lying lifeless on the floor. When Tumwebaze was asked what had happened, he said he woke up from sleep when Twijukye was already dead,” Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Marshal Tumusiime said.

He said the two were arrested on Sunday morning after they were found in possession of four stolen pigs.

"By the time they were brought here (police station) yesterday morning, they were both in good health condition," Mr Tumusiime added.

He said five officers who handled the suspects when they arrived at the police station have been asked to record statements as part of their ongoing investigations into Twijukye’s death.

By press time this morning, no arrests had been made and Twijukye’s relatives were yet to be informed about his death.

Twijukye’s death brings to four, the total number of suspects who have died in police cells in less than two weeks.

Last week, two suspects died in police custody at Masaka Central Police Station and Kikuta Police Post respectively after their arrest.

Their deaths occurred days after a mechanic accused of stealing a motorcycle died at Isunga Central Police Station in Kagadi District.

