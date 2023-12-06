Suspected plotter of twin bombs flees back to DR Congo – Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that the prime suspect behind bomb explosions in Kampala and Wakiso over the weekend is likely to have fled back to DR Congo, after his aborted terror attempts.

Mr Museveni says the bomb which exploded at Kikuba-Mutwe in Kabalagala, Makindye Division on Saturday evening was set to be planted at one of the pork joints in the area before it prematurely exploded.

"The one (bomb) in Nabweru exploded in the empty house where the criminals were keeping it because the security forces were hard on the heels of those pigs [terrorists]," he tweeted Wednesday evening.

"I have advised the security forces not to make the mistake of mounting roadblocks and such other blind and panicky measures that inconvenience huge masses of people that have nothing to do with the criminals," he added.

The president emphasized that roadblocks and other strict and inconveniencing measures are unnecessary at the moment and he advised the security operatives to actively use other intelligence measures to isolate and apprehend the perpetrators.

Relating to the process of picking jiggers from a human body, the President said: "Whenever villagers were removing jiggers from their feet, they would not cut off the infested toe or foot. They would patiently locate the eye of the jigger, isolate it and remove it and burn it in the fire," which can be loosely interpreted that the security organs will be able to get these suspects without necessarily causing an alarm among the masses.

On Monday, Police announced a Shs40m bounty for the alleged two ADF militants who were identified as Musa Kamusi who is said to be the current commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) splinter group that was being led by Kyoto Abdul Rashid before his arrest by the national forces.

The second most wanted ADF terrorist was identified as Habib Sulaiman, who is said to be behind the weekend twin explosion in Nansana Division and Makindye Division in Wakiso and Kampala districts, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the sorry state of roads in some parts of the country, the President noted the situation is not alarming except for a few busy roads in the capital city which have a lot of potholes.