Suspected power line vandals electrocuted

Two people have been electrocuted as they reportedly tried to vandalise high voltage power lines in Soroti District.

Two dead bodies were yesterday morning found under the high voltage lines in Awoja Village, Aukot Sub-county. The lines transmit power to northern Uganda and South Sudan.

The East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Oscar Ageca, identified the deceased as Moses Atachu, 28, and Isaac Epou 29, who are said to be brothers.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred at 10pm on Sunday.“Preliminary findings indicate that the two deceased persons together with another two persons, who were seriously injured, were electrocuted while trying to steal a three-phase electric wire transmission line,” Mr Ageca explained yesterday.

He said the injured are currently admitted to Soroti Regional Referral hospital.

Mr Ageca said the bodies of the deceased persons were also taken to the regional referral hospital.

He said cases of vandalism of electricity installations are on the rise and appealed to the general public to desist from the practice, which he said is dangerous.

Trend

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, it is estimated that Shs260 billion was lost due to vandalism of power lines in 2021. An analysis of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s data on vandalism for the past 15 months indicates that up to 52 electricity transmission towers have been destroyed by vandals along the corridor between Bujagali Hydropower Dam and Kakira Sugarcane plantation alone.