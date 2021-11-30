Suspected smuggler shot dead in URA operation

URA enforcement officers and members of the family to the late Martin Wanjala aboard a double cabin pick-up. Wanjala was shot dead after he was reportedly found smuggling wheat flour from Kenya. PHOTO | DAVID AWORI

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ian Rumanyika , the URA Corporate and Public Relations Manager, told Daily Monitor by phone that the enforcement officer had deployed along the Namutere-Bukhubalo Road after receiving intelligence that some smugglers carrying contraband goods from Kenya were using the route to smuggle in goods into the country.
  • He, however, described the shooting as “unfortunate”, saying that was not the style of work of the enforcement department of URA.

A suspected smuggler was Sunday night shot dead during a standoff with enforcement officials from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Bubango Village, Bulumbi Sub-county in Busia District, while a UPDF officer sustained injuries.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.