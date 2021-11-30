Suspected smuggler shot dead in URA operation

A suspected smuggler was Sunday night shot dead during a standoff with enforcement officials from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Bubango Village, Bulumbi Sub-county in Busia District, while a UPDF officer sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Martin Wanjala, a resident of Buswiriri Village, Kapyanga Sub-county in Bugiri District, while the soldier is attached to the Uganada Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement department at Busitema checkpoint.

Mr Didas Byaruhanga, the Busia District Police Commander, said Wanjala succumbed to gunshot wounds as he was being rushed to Mbale Hospital, while the UPDF soldier is at the same facility nursing gunshot wounds to his leg and head injuries believed to have been inflicted on him by a sharp object.

“We have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting; as police, we are interested in knowing how the soldier shot himself and the suspected smuggler,” Mr Byaruhanga said.

The soldier is said to have shot himself in the leg amidst the confusion.

Mr Pius Were, the area LC1 chairperson, said at around 6am on that fateful day, he had heard a quarrel, which was followed by a scuffle and then gunshots; and would later find a pool of blood.

According to residents, the shooting was triggered by two suspected smugglers who were each protesting the impounding of their two cartons of wheat flour by the URA enforcement officer.

Mr Bernard Wabwire, a resident, said the smugglers, who seem to have been armed with a knife, are said to have attacked and injured the soldier, prompting him to fatally shoot one of them.

Mr Ian Rumanyika , the URA Corporate and Public Relations Manager, told Daily Monitor by phone that the enforcement officer had deployed along the Namutere-Bukhubalo Road after receiving intelligence that some smugglers carrying contraband goods from Kenya were using the route to smuggle in goods into the country.

He, however, described the shooting as “unfortunate”, saying that was not the style of work of the enforcement department of URA.

“All our officers deployed in the department are well trained UPDF soldiers who must abide by the norms of the organisation. We regret the incident because we do not encourage killing of innocent Ugandans.

“We have embarked on investigations and after our officer has recovered, he must explain why he shot the deceased,” Mr Rumanyika said.

He warned that should it be established that the shooting was intentional, he will be referred to the army and charged in the military court martial.

Titus Chemwende, a brother to the deceased, said he rushed to the scene of the shooting after information filtered through that his brother had been shot dead.

“My brother left home on Sunday morning in the company of his friend who survived the shooting, saying he was heading to Kenya to buy wheat flour,” Chemwende said.

He added: “He has been a farmer but had lately taken to bringing goods from Kenya which he sold in Bugiri town for a little profit; I am surprised he was shot dead. The enforcement officer should have arrested him instead of shooting him dead.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, two bicycles and four cartons of wheat flour were impounded and are currently being kept at the URA checkpoint in Busitema.