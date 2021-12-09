Prime

Suspected suicide bomber held at Kenya-Uganda border

By  David Awori

  • The suspect, who travelled by bus from Kenyan capital Nairobi to Busia, was intercepted at Sofia Village at about 4.30am on Tuesday by local council officials, who were manning a checkpoint on the porous crossing.

A woman crossing from neighbouring Kenya has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a bomb into Uganda.  The suspect was detained by the police in Busia pending further investigations.

