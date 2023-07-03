Suspected thief dies in police cell

The Police in Rubirizi District in Greater Bushenyi have launched an investigation after a man suspected of breaking into a shop and stealing died shortly after being arrested.

The Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime, said the deceased Pascal Beinomugisha, a resident of Myonyo cell, in Katerera Town Council, Rubirizi District died in a police cell.

“That on July 2, 2023, at around 1100hrs Beinomugisha was arrested on charges of shop breaking and theft and detained in police cells. While in cells his health condition became worse and one of the suspects alerted police officers who rushed him to Katerera Health Center III where he later died,” Mr Tumusiime told the Monitor on Monday.

He said the case opened up vide Katerera-Police Station SD REF 19/02/07/2023 and later Rubirizi D.E.F 007/2023.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was drunk and talkative by the time of the arrest. Some exhibits in the case of shop breaking were recovered from his rented room,” he said.

Police said the body had no physical injuries.