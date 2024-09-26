Suspected thief hospitalized after mob attack in Soroti

A suspected machete wielding robber is currently nursing injuries at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after he was allegedly attacked by a mob which accused him of attempting to rob a pedestrian.

Authorities identified the suspect as Joseph Elungat.

It’s alleged that the angry mob descended on Elungat after a botched robbery incident targeting a pedestrian at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday at Moruapesur Rock in Soroti City’s East Division.

Locals say Elungat and two others sought to rob an unsuspecting pedestrian returning home after work.

According to residents, the victim the suspect intended to rob fought back, instantly attracting public attention.

“Although they attempted to flee from the scene in fear of the masses, their target relentlessly man marked Elungat and pursued him until he caught up with him, suppressed him and intercepted a machete and turned it in self defence to further neutralize the attacker as the mob approached to take up the matter in their hands,” resident Joseph Okello narrated to Monitor.

Jessica Aluka, another resident said that the machete wielding gang has been terrorizing locals.

She said that they have been camping at different dark spots from where they execute robberies after damaging attacks.

Cell B LC one chairperson Francis Oriokot said he got informed about the incident after police intervention.

When contacted, acting east Kyoga police spokesperson Edison Obukulem said that they had launched investigations into the matter.