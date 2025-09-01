Suspected thief lynched in Rubirizi, days after returning from prison

Police in Rubirizi district, Western Uganda, are investigating a case of mob action after a suspected criminal was lynched by an angry crowd just days after his release from Nyamushekyera prison on criminal charges.

The deceased, Deo Atwijukire, 22, a resident of Omukabaare B village, Kikumbo parish, Kirugu sub-county in Rubirizi District, was known to belong to a criminal gang and was a habitual thief.

Greater Bushenyi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Apollo Tayebwa, noted that the deceased was violently attacked by a mob on Sunday.

"In response to the distress tip-off about a suspected lifeless human body spotted in a banana plantation in Kikumbo parish, police rushed to the crime scene and managed as per our standard procedure. Residents who identified the deceased indicated that he belonged to a certain criminal gang that has been terrorising the area," SP Tayebwa said.

Authorities have registered a case of murder by mob action and are appealing to the general public to provide any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

Mob action cases have been on the rise in the region, raising concerns among law enforcement and human rights advocates.

Police have urged residents to allow the justice system to handle suspected criminals rather than taking the law into their own hands.

"We condemn mob justice in the strongest terms and remind the general public that the evidence you may have pinning anyone in committing any offence only gives one to report or arrest and hand them to authorities," SP Tayebwa said.

The body was taken to Rugazi Health Center IV mortuary for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.



