Suspected Tororo thief caught hiding in Jinja sugarcane plantation

The man was arrested on November 5, police said. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The suspected felon reportedly stole the motorcycle that had been fitted with a tracking device, and was traced with the help of CCTV cameras installed along highways.

Police in Jinja City have arrested a 26-year-old man hailing from Tororo District in Eastern Uganda on allegations of stealing a motorcycle registration number UFJ 888Q from Seguku along Kampala-Entebbe Road.

