Suspected Tororo thief caught hiding in Jinja sugarcane plantation

Police in Jinja City have arrested a 26-year-old man hailing from Tororo District in Eastern Uganda on allegations of stealing a motorcycle registration number UFJ 888Q from Seguku along Kampala-Entebbe Road.

Police say the fugitive was Friday last week caught hiding in a sugarcane plantation in Kakira Village, Kakira Town Council in Jinja District.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesman, said the suspected felon reportedly stole the motorcycle that had been fitted with a tracking device, and was traced with the help of CCTV cameras installed along highways.

“Upon realising that he was being tracked, the suspect branched to a nearby sugarcane plantation where he was found with the motorcycle,” Mr Mubi said.

Mr Mubi added that before the suspect fled, his accomplice only identified as Kamunyenye was arrested and detained at Lubowa Police Post in Wakiso District.

“Once investigations are concluded, the duo will be charged with being in possession of suspected stolen property,” Mr Mubi said, appealing to boda boda to be vigilant as the Christmas season approaches.