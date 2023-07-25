Suspected trafficker stuns court by disowning lawyer’s mental instability claims 

A Portuguese national who is on remand on charges of aggravated human trafficking stunned court on Monday when he dismissed his lawyer’s submissions that he’s mentally ill and needed to be subjected to a second mental examination.

Carlos Alberto De Almedia E Costa is battling two charges of aggravated trafficking in children contrary to Section 5(a) and 3(1)(a) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2009.

He had appeared before the International Crimes Division of the High Court judge, Richard Wejuli Wabwire for hearing of his bail application pending his trial.

During the bail hearing, Costa’s lawyer, Stuart Kasingye asked for his client to be subjected to a second mental medical examination, arguing that he did not understand anything that was being communicated to him.

“It is in the interest of justice that this court put to trial an accused upon satisfying itself that the accused is sane and able to follow the proceedings in this court. Even this court directed that the accused be subjected to a medical examination but none has been adduced. Now that he has also indicated that he does not understand the nature of proceedings, it is in the interest of justice to get a second mental examination,” Mr Kasingye submitted.

However, Costa did not take this in good faith as he interjected by quickly raising his hand seeking an opportunity to speak for himself.

Related Court remands Portuguese national on charges of aggravated trafficking National

As soon as the judge signaled him to address court, Costa said “I discussed with the state lawyer, Mr Stuart that as a prisoner from a country that belongs to the European Union (EU), it would be prudent that I get a lawyer from the EU. This is the ninth time in court without a lawyer from the EU. In February, I was told I had cancer and was taken to Mulago Hospital. This is now the fourth time I am being told about mental illness in this session.”

When asked by the trial judge whether he was mentally ill, Costa was fast to say he was fine, contrary to the submissions of his lawyer who wanted him subjected to a second mental medical examination.

The state prosecutor, Mr Joseph Kyomuhendo also protested the application to have Costa examined for the second time, arguing that he has exhibited antisocial behavior since the first day he appeared in court which prompted his first examination.

Court further heard that a qualified psychiatrist made a report indicating that Alberto was irritable and aggressive towards other people and the law.

Among the bail grounds he listed include; need for special care given that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and retraction disorder on the left eye.

Prosecution states that Costa between the months of April and May 2020 at Busibante Zone, Kira Division, Wakiso District received and harbored a minor by means of the abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability by means of giving or receiving of payments to achieve their consent for the purpose of sexually exploiting her.

Costa was further remanded until August 11 when the judge said he deliver a ruling in the bail application.