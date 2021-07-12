Suspected voyeur arrested in Iganga

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Police in Iganga District are holding a suspected voyeur for allegedly sneaking into residents' homes and taking photos of naked women taking a bath.

The suspect, a resident of Nkatu Proper Village, Iganga Northern Division, Iganga Municipality, said he embraced the bizarre habit to boost his waning libido.

The suspect told police that the photos taken using his smartphone are stored in the photo gallery and later viewed allegedly to gain appetite for his wife in bed.

Mr Muzamiru Ndoga, a brother to one of the victims, said the suspect was arrested after several women raised complaints that there was a voyeur lurking in the area who matched his description.

According to Mr Ndoga, the suspect ran out of luck when he came to take his sister's photo in his (Ndoga's) presence and was promptly arrested.

Mr Ndoga added that the suspect was handed over to local leaders who in turn handed him over to police.

‘’We have been receiving complaints from our sisters that the suspect has been taking their photos while they are in the bathroom, naked and I arrested him when he had come to do so this time," Mr Ndoga said.

Mr James Mubi, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, said the 25-year-old suspect, who allegedly had "several photos of naked women in his possession", is being detained at Iganga Central Police Station.

‘’We have a 25-year-old suspect in our custody who was found with photos of naked women after we received several complaints that there was a man taking photos of naked women bathing,’’ Mr Mubi said.

He added that the suspect will be charged with insulting the modesty of a woman.

"We are tasking the suspect to explain why he continues to expose women whose photos he takes while they are bathing," Mr Mubi said.