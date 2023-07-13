Suspected warriors shoot 59-year-old man dead

Police in Kitgum District are hunting for a group of suspected rustlers who killed a 59-year-old man Wednesday night.

Alfred Otti, was shot dead at his home in Kidilengi Village, Namukora Sub-County in Kitgum District.

The Aswa Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the incident saying the joint security team is hunting for the killers whose motive is yet to be known. He said the killers also stole three goats from Otti’s home.

“It's alleged that gunmen suspected to be Karimojong warriors attacked the home of Otti who was with his wife in the house before ordering them to open the door which they complied with and he was then shot dead. The assailants allegedly stole three goats and before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Mr Ongom added that police visited the scene and recovered seven cartridges.

“We urge the members of the public to enhance personal security and desist from adhering to unusual orders from strangers especially in the late hours of the night,” he said.

The body has been conveyed to Namukora Health Centre IV for postmortem.