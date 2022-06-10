Suspected warriors shoot GISO dead in Napak

Police in Napak District are hunting for a group of suspected rustlers who killed the Gombolola Intelligence Officer (GISO) of Lokopo Sub County.

John Bosco Lopuli,28, was shot dead on Thursday at Nakichelet village, Akalale parish.

Mr Michael Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying the joint security team is hunting for the killers whose motive is yet to be known. He said the killers also robbed Shs150,000 from Lopuli.

Mr Longole added that the police visited the scene and recovered two cartridges.

There are reports that the rustlers have now started targeting security personnel and their collaborators.

Last week, the Kotido Resident District Commissioner Ambrose Onoria recalled all the GISOs from the working stations back to town due to the continuous attacks on security personnel by armed rustlers.

Mr Moses Okot one of the residents of Lokopo said that working or seen walking with security personnel in the community has become more dangerous.

"Many people have been killed by warriors on assumptions that they work with intelligence yet they are not,” he said.

Last month, suspected Karimojong rustlers killed the LCIII Chairperson of Napumpum Sub County Paul Lowok. In the same month, the rustlers shot dead the Sub County Speaker of Kamoru in Kotido District, Abrahma Lochen.

Last week, the warriors struck again and killed Moses Koryang a Village Health Team member in Kotido District.