Suspects escape from custody, two policemen arrested

Jinja Central Police Station where suspects are said to have escaped on Sunday morning. PHOTO | PHILIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • The suspects are said to have fled through the front door of the police station on Main Street and through the back (Gabula Road), where Police fire trucks are parked.

At least two policemen are being detained at Jinja Central Police Station (CPS) in Jinja District, after suspects escaped from custody on Sunday morning.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.