Suspects escape from custody, two policemen arrested

At least two policemen are being detained at Jinja Central Police Station (CPS) in Jinja District, after suspects escaped from custody on Sunday morning.

Although the exact number of escapees is unknown, some eyewitness accounts suggest "they could be as many as 17", a number that has not been independently verified by this publication.

The suspects are said to have fled through the front door of the police station on Main Street and through the back (Gabula Road), where Police fire trucks are parked.

The suspects were reportedly arrested from various places around Jinja City on Saturday night for various felonies including including home invasions, being a menace and physically assaulting their victims, especially women.

Stephen Maganda, a Boda Boda rider, who operates around the police station, said the incident happened at around 8:30am.

"First, I saw a suspect cleaning around the station, then after a few minutes, two came out running. The second suspect took a huge stumble on the steps of the station, before getting up and running after his colleague who had long gone," Maganda said, adding that immediately after, the entrance to the station was slammed shut.

He added: "Later, I heard from a woman who said she witnessed two other suspects fleeing through Gabula Road."

Another boda boda, also operating on a Stage across the Police Station, but declined to be named for fear of being sought by Police for more information, said from his vantage point, he saw two suspects fleeing through the front door of the Station at around 8am.

When this reporter visited the Police Station, one of the policemen who had been taken into custody, only identified as Okello, was being marched out the cell barefoot to make a phone call.

Efforts to get a comment from the area Police hierarchy, including the Force's Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, yielded no response.

"Get in touch with the regional Publicist (James Mubi)," Mr Enanga said in a brief message. However, all calls to Mr Mubi and the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Dauda Hiriga, went unanswered.

This reporter then randomly sought a uniformed officer who said suspects had escaped although their exact number is only known to his seniors.

According to him, the suspects escaped as the cell guard was closing the compartment after letting in one of the suspects.

"The cell guard is among those in custody although his hand is bruised due to the force that was inflicted on him as the suspects fled," the policeman said.