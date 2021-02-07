Suspects in police officer killing transferred to court martial

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Kabale- Two suspects who confessed to the killing of Special Police Constable (SPC) Garalious Baryabakabu, 58, before stealing his SMG riffle and 30 bullets, have been transferred to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 2nd Division headquarters in Mbarara to be tried in the court martial.

Baryabakabu was on January 27 killed while on night guard duty at the Kabale District Electoral Commission offices located at Makanga Hill in Kabale Municipality.

His body was discovered by a colleague, SPC Solomon Twinomujuni at around 7am as he reported for day duty.

The body had been tied with ropes and had deep wounds around the nose and head.

Paul Dusingizimana, 27, alias Never Give Up, a resident of Murambi Village Rwaramba parish in Kisoro District, and Mugisha Asiimwe Mukwenda, 19, alias Young, a resident of Gatete Village in Mukabaya Parish, Kisoro District, were on January 30 arrested by the police. According to the police, the stolen gun and UPDF uniform were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were paraded before the press at Kabale Police Station on January 31, where Dusingizimana made an extra-judicial confession to killing the police officer, while his colleague Asiimwe said he was only accompanying him.

“Police investigations have been completed and the accused persons have been transported to the UPDF 2nd Division headquarters in Mbarara City to be tried in the court martial as per the legal advice from the Kabale resident state attorney,” the Kigezi police spokeserson, Mr Elly Maate, told the media on Friday.

“The suspects also led the police to a secret place where they had hidden the stolen gun. The suspects also led the police to another secret place where they had hidden some army jackets, trousers and shirts,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate said the head of Criminal Investigations Department in Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Kule Yona, together with other police officers, transported the accused persons to Mbarara.

The suspects have since been charged with murder and aggravated robbery at Kabale Police Station.

The deceased was remaining with only two years to retire from the police force on clocking the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

He was a resident of Rugarama Village, Rwene Parish, Buhara Sub-county, Kabale District.

He is survived by a wife and eight children.

He was buried in the same village on January 29.

