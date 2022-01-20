Prime

Suspended airlines bosses asked to resign

The top management of the national carrier, Uganda Airlines, was cleared by the stakeholders. PHOTO/FILE

By  Yasiin Mugerwa

  • The decision to give the suspended board members what sources called “a departure package” was reached after shareholders concluded investigations, and found no evidence to merit any sanctions.

Suspended board members of Uganda Airlines, a national carrier, have been asked to resign and promised a handshake for their troubles.
The decision to give the suspended board members what sources called “a departure package” was reached after shareholders concluded investigations, and found no evidence to merit any sanctions.  
Ms Bisereko Kyomuhendo, the company secretary, yesterday wrote to a seven-member board of Uganda Airlines led by Mr Godfrey Ahabwe Pereza, the former Rubanda East MP and Minister of Local Government, detailing the exit strategy and terms.

