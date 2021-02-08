Suspended local govt polls to be conducted today - EC

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

The Electoral Commission (EC) will today conduct local government council elections in more than 50 electoral areas in different parts of the country where they were halted due to various reasons.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson told Daily Monitor at the weekend that elections in certain areas could not be conducted with the rest last week due to violence at polling stations or absence of candidates’ details, among others.

“Those electoral areas in different parts of the country were not able to conduct or conclude the elections due to mismatch or absence of details (photographs, names or symbols) of candidates on the ballot paper, and/or violent conduct at polling stations leading to the destruction of polling materials,” Mr Bukenya said.

The electoral body said some of the elections to be held today are for district chairpersons of Kyankwanzi and Madi-Okollo districts, sub-county chairpersons for Kaasangombe in Nakaseke and Nabingoola (Mubende), Mateete Town Council in Mawogola (Ssembabule) , Ngandho Sub-county in Budiope (Buyende) and Bala Sub-county in Kole, among others.

In Madi-Okollo, the election of district chairperson was cancelled due to mismatch of photos and names of candidates. Photos of two candidates on the ballot papers had the same name.

Ms Aisha Lubega Basajjanaku, the EC deputy chairperson, said all persons participating in the residual elections are required to comply with guidelines against the spread of Covid-19 such as observing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing of face masks.

EC urged political parties, candidates, their agents and registered voters in the affected electoral areas to turn up in big numbers and participate in the exercise.



