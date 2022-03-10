Suspended Mulago boss banned from hospital premises

Dr Byarugaba Baterana (right) hands over instruments of office to Dr Rosemary Byanyima yesterday.  Looking  on (centre) is Dr Edward Kanyesigye, the chairperson of Mulago Hospital Board. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • The former hospital executive director attributed the poor services at the facility to insufficient budget allocations that can no longer meet all the requirements needed to run the hospital.

The State House Health Monitoring Unit has banned the interdicted Mulago Hospital executive director from getting anywhere near the hospital premises as investigations into the alleged corruption at the national referral health facility continue.

