Suspended Mulago boss banned from hospital premises

The State House Health Monitoring Unit has banned the interdicted Mulago Hospital executive director from getting anywhere near the hospital premises as investigations into the alleged corruption at the national referral health facility continue.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Dr Warren Namara, the head of the unit, said much as Dr Byarugaba Baterana was interdicted by his line ministry, he should restrain himself from going to Mulago until investigations are complete.

“It is not me who interdicted him, it is the permanent secretary. But you know that when you are interdicted, you shouldn’t be in the premises, he cannot be there,” he said.

He was responding to calls by Dr Edward Kanyesigye, the hospital board chairperson, urging Dr Baterana to avail himself for consultations while on interdiction. This was yesterday while Dr Beterana handed over office.

The former hospital executive director attributed the poor services at the facility to insufficient budget allocations that can no longer meet all the requirements needed to run the hospital.

Without mentioning the amount they receive, Dr Baterana, who handed over office to his deputy, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, yesterday said half of the money they receive goes to payment of salaries and the balance goes into the pensions and gratuity fund, with little left as none wage to run the hospital.

“Increase the budget and increase salaries. The budget is very small. None wage recurrent releases are very little and that is what would be able to run the hospital,” he said.

He explained that much as the government has equipped the hospital, they do not have the human resource with the right skills to run it.

“A person should be registered to work in one place. When you work in Mulago and you have gone to Nakasero, it means you are not available and when you are not available, it means Mulago is not working. The blame is shifted to the director of Mulago, who is accused of incompetence,” he said.