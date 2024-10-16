Suspended NGOs speak out against govt crackdown ahead of 2026 elections

In August 2021, Uganda's National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations suspended the operations of 54 NGOs, citing non-compliance with regulations. The Executive Director of the NGO Bureau, Stephen Okello, stated that the suspensions were due to 23 NGOs operating with expired permits, 15 failing to file annual returns and audited books, and 16 operating without registration.

Mr Nicholas Opio, a human rights lawyer and Executive Director of Chapter Four Uganda, one of the affected NGOs, believes the suspensions were an attempt to undermine democratic values.

"The Ugandan state took the view that there were unconventional means for regime change... This led to the crackdown on civil society in so many ways," Opio said.

Some of the suspended NGOs, like Chapter Four Uganda and CCEDU, were involved in election-related activities. Opio claims the government specifically targeted these organizations, freezing their accounts and stifling electoral observation groups.

"The government stifled electoral observation groups that were in charge of monitoring elections, preventing them from monitoring elections," Opio added.

Christine Ahimbisibwe, former Executive Director of CCEDU, recounted the sudden closure of their office.

"We were thrown out of our office by our landlord, saying she couldn't have a political organization renting her property. Later, we were summoned by the NGO Bureau and told to report to various authorities," he said.

Mr Chris Nkwatsibwe of the NGO Forum noted that NGOs working on human rights and governance issues have faced challenges since 2017.

"In most jurisdictions, NGOs are under a development ministry, but in Uganda, they're under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which views them as security threats," he said.

Okello denies the suspensions were related to elections, instead citing compliance issues. However, Opio argues that other organizations with expired permits weren't closed.

Ms Rita Aciro, Executive Director of Uganda Women's Network, appealed for government accountability.

"We would love to see the government embrace a citizenry that participates in electoral processes," she said.

Mr George Godfrey Okirir, a Makerere University lecturer, emphasized the critical role of CSOs.

"CSOs are representatives of the people. They champion the concerns of the people," he said.