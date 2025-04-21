Suspended police commander found dead

Detectives in Kampala Metropolitan are investigating the circumstances under which Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe died after his body was found this morning with a rope around his neck.

Sources in police told this reporter that SSP Ahimbisibwe was found dead at his home in Nakitokolo, Kyengera town council, Wakiso District.





The source said one of the leads police are pursuing is suicide, although investigations may unearth something different.

When contacted, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told this publication that while there are indications suggesting suicide, such as a rope reportedly found around the deceased’s neck, authorities cannot officially declare it as such until an autopsy is conducted.

"Professionally, we cannot pronounce it as suicide until the postmortem report is out. It is important to follow proper procedures to ascertain the actual cause of death," he said in a telephone interview with this reporter this morning.

Mr Rusoke also cautioned concerned Ugandans against rushing to make public comments before investigations are complete.

"We understand that some people may want to connect this incident to past matters, but we urge the public to allow investigations to proceed. Suicide, if confirmed, is often associated with underlying issues such as depression, and these can be rooted in both long-term and recent circumstances," he said.

According to Rusoke, SSP Ahimbisibwe had been facing both criminal and disciplinary charges and had previously been remanded. The incident happened at around 3 am. The body was taken to the mortuary for postmortem.

"As professionals, we recognise that there could be several factors contributing to such an incident, whether past pressures or sudden triggers. That is why a thorough investigation is necessary,” Mr Rusoke added.









The former Jinja road police commander has been a subject of police investigation after he was suspended from duty following a domestic violence-related issue that resulted in the shooting of his ex-wife in March 2024.

His ex-wife sustained injuries in the said shooting.

He was arrested, charged and remanded to Luzira prison, where he spent over two months, and later released on court bail.

His demise has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community and the public at large, raising fresh concerns over the mental health and accountability of individuals in positions of authority.

SSP Ahimbisibwe also once served as Kabalagala Division police commander.



