Suspension footbridges ease transport in Sebei

Residents and leaders in the districts of Kween, Bukwo and Kapchorwa have expressed joy over the construction of suspension footbridges in Sebei Sub-region to ease transport.

They were constructed by the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra)in partnership with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Mr Benson Cherotin, the chairperson of Korya Village, Kaptoyoy Sub-county in Kween District, where one of the suspension footbridges was constructed, said the bridges will ease access to education and health services across the river.

“Many people have lost their lives while attempting to cross the Korya stream to collect food, access health services and education on the other side. During the rainy season, people stay for weeks without crossing to either side,” Mr Cherotin said in an interview last week.

He added that the footbridge will attract more people to the area.

Mr Elijah Kiplangat, a resident of Arayowet Village, Lwongon Sub-county in Bukwo District, said many people had left the area and settled in other parts of the district due to issues related to crossing the river.

“We use donkeys for transporting goods but with this intervention, we can now freely transport our goods over the river,” he said.

According to Unra, the bridges are meant to address the issue of seasonal floods that cut off roads in the area.

Mr Joseph Otim, the director of roads and bridge maintenance at Unra, said 10 suspension footbridges have been constructed at Kapkwomboli in Kapchorwa, Rwanda in Bukwo, Kapkwata in Kween, Arayowet, Tabagon and Posha, among others.

Their purpose, he adds, is to connect the districts and promote o socio-economic development in the sub-region.

Ms Maureen Muyama, the project engineer of the Kapchorwa Suam Road Project, said the footbridges are designed to last 30 years, while Unra is responsible for their routine maintenance.

“All we request from the benefiting communities is that they take full control of the bridges by ensuring that the timber is not covered with soil or mud such that they don’t become moisturised and rot,” she said.

One of the footbridges constructed on the Korya stream in Kaptoyoy Sub-county, Kween District. photo/denis edema