Suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai lifted

The national carrier, Uganda Airlines said it would resume flights to Dubai tomorrow (January 8)

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Aviation officials said passengers planning travel to Dubai can now get in touch with their respective airlines to schedule their flights.
  • Two PCR tests are required for both passengers flying from Uganda to Dubai and those in transit. 

Uganda Civil Aviation officials said Friday that the suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai had been lifted.

