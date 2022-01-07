Suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai lifted

Uganda Civil Aviation officials said Friday that the suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai had been lifted.

“This is to confirm that the suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai has been lifted with immediate effect,” said Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Spokesman, Mr Vianney M. Luggya.

According to him, passengers planning travel to Dubai can now get in touch with their respective airlines to schedule their flights.

He said the move is good news for the aviation industry because Dubai is the number one destination for passengers departing Uganda who mainly include businessmen, job seekers and tourists among others.

“In 2020, the Middle East which includes Dubai and Doha accounted for 21 percent of the total passengers’ traffic from Entebbe. In December 2021, Entebbe international airport handled about 124,402 arriving and departing passengers up from 111,600 in November 2021. The December figures had 63,311 arriving passengers, 61,091 departing passengers and 7,139 in transit,” Mr Luggya told this reporter.

The national carrier, Uganda Airlines said it would resume flights to Dubai tomorrow (January 8).

"Enjoy unlimited convenience with our direct flights to Dubai every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday," the airlines tweeted.

However, two PCR tests are required for both passengers flying from Uganda to Dubai and those in transit.

The first test is supposed to be undertaken within 48 hours from the time of sample collection to boarding aircraft and the second one within six hours before the fight’s departure time. In addition, passengers leaving Uganda will be subjected to another PCR test upon arrival in Dubai.

UAE suspended flights from Uganda with effect from December 28, and said the ban would remain in place until further notice, following a surge in the number of passengers from Entebbe airport testing positive on arrival at Dubai International Airport. Following the ban, Uganda airlines suspended all its flights to the country until the ban was lifted.

However, inbound flights from Dubai to Entebbe continued to carry passengers and cargo.