Suspension of Laropi ferry irks Madi leaders

Laropi ferry, which connects Adjumani and Moyo districts. Photo / Courtesy

By  MARKO TAIBOT  &  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

What you need to know:

  • On January 19, Unra issued a circular, suspending the operations of Laropi ferry that connects Adjumani to Moyo on grounds that it was due for maintenance.

Leaders of Obongi, Moyo, and Adjumani districts in Madi Sub-region have rejected the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) decision  to suspend operations of Laropi Ferry.

