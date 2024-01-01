Swadhyay Parivar Community calls for healthier lifestyles in 2024

The Swadhyay Parivar Community in Uganda, has urged Ugandan blood donors and fellow members to dedicate 2024 to the teachings of their spiritual leader Rev Pandurang Shastri Athavale, also known as Dada, to promote a healthy lifestyle and selflessly donate blood to fellow human beings.

In their New Year message yesterday, currently communing at Parth Preeti in Naguru Kampala, and Shri Gurdwara Ramgharia in Jinja, the group urged Ugandans and their members, to follow the teachings of their spiritual leader as a way to express gratitude to Jesus Christ throughout 2024 and emphasise the shared unity of all human beings.

“142 Swadhyayees gathered at Parth Preeti in Naguru Kampala, and Shri Gurdwara Ramgharia in Jinja on Christmas Day to donate Pure Blood to the Uganda Blood Bank. Guided by Pujaniya Didi ji, (the current spiritual leader) they followed a holistic approach, incorporating daily practices like a nutritious diet, prayer, exercise, scripture reading, and selfless interactions to nurture divine relationships,” their statement reads in part.

According to Mr Anil Patel, one of the members, the emphasis on a holistic approach to blood donations, is to symbolise the oneness of humanity.

He said on n Christmas, the community held similar events in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu and different global locations where Swadhyay members reside and work.

Mr Patel explained that the 2023 event themed, “Twadartham ‘’ translated as “For You,” the community sought to convey Jesus Christ’s powerful message of love towards God and moral values and the Swadhyay Parivar expressed gratitude by offering blood with deep emotion, sacredness, satisfaction, and self-development as guided by Pujaniya Dadaji, who visited Uganda in August 2022’’.

He added that their leader Dada, has taught them to express gratitude by taking meaningful actions, fostering a deep understanding of the divine relationship among human beings and nurturing the urge to connect with the entire human race.

Mr Patel said this is the third time the Parivar are celebrating Christmas in Uganda and Kenya.

Asked why they emphasise on blood donations, he said the Swadhyay movement aspires to uplift humanity by holistically developing individuals, guided by a reason-based religion.

Mr Patel explained that irrespective of individual differences, blood is a divine creation and it symbolises the unity of the human race and their relationship with God.

Mr Ashok Joshi, another member, said blood donation symbolises divine brotherhood under the fatherhood of God. Despite differences in economic status, education, caste, creed, and nationality, humanity is united through their shared relationship with God and that is why the Swadhyay Parivar, members characterise their movement as rational.