Swedish diplomat dies in Jinja-Iganga road crash

A Swedish diplomat and a Ugandan national have died following a road crash at Magamaga weighbridge along Jinja –Iganga road.

Police identified the diplomat as Lindberg Ljabauskas Urlika who died on the spot after the car, registration number CD 0615 U, in which they were driving collided with a Fuso truck as the driver of the former attempted to overtake another vehicle.

“One Ugandan yet to be identified also died on arrival at Jinja hospital. Another Swedish national is admitted in the same Hospital,” said Busoga East Police spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula.



She added:“The Pajero was trying to overtake and tried to swerve off the road to dodge an oncoming Fuso heading to Iganga so they collided head to side. The Pajero was heading to Jinja.”

The wreckages of both vehicles were towed to Magamaga police station as investigations continue.

"Be more careful because most accidents are a result of speeding and recklessness," Ms Nandaula cautioned motorists.

