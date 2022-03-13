Swedish diplomat dies in Jinja-Iganga road crash

The wreckage of the vehicle in which the diplomat and other people were travelling. PHOTOS/ COURTESY 

A Swedish diplomat and a Ugandan national have died following a road crash at Magamaga weighbridge along Jinja –Iganga road. 
Police identified the diplomat as Lindberg Ljabauskas Urlika who died on the spot after the car, registration number CD 0615 U, in which they were driving collided with a Fuso truck as the driver of the former attempted to overtake another vehicle.

