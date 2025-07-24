Syphilis is on the rise - experts

Health experts have raised concerns over the rising burden of syphilis, which indicates critical gaps in prevention efforts. “Syphilis has a rising trend globally with 8 million adults infected, 700,000 congenital cases, and 230,000 deaths recorded,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health. “And the continent (Africa) has the highest increase in syphilis cases among all regions, with only Botswana and Namibia on the path to elimination of mother-to-child transmission,” she added. Dr Aceng made the remarks on Monday during the ongoing Triple Elimination Conference in Africa 2025, which is being held in Kampala. The conference has attracted scientists and delegates across the continent to discuss strategies to eliminate HIV, Hepatitis B and syphilis on the continent. Syphilis is a preventable and curable bacterial infection which is sexually transmitted and can cause serious health issues if untreated.

According to a 2024 global analysis report on syphilis trends by Wenxia Yu and colleagues from Qingdao Municipal Hospital in China, the number of infections increased from 45 million cases in 1990 to 70.5 million in 2021. “In 2021, the age-standardised syphilis incidence rate (per 100,000 population) was the highest in Central Sub-Saharan Africa region [1,266 cases per 100,000 population], followed by Eastern Sub-Saharan Africa region [725 cases per 100,000 population,” the report reads. Uganda is in the eastern sub-Saharan Africa region. In contrast, the report shows that eastern Europe region had the lowest prevalence at 47 per 100,000 population, indicating a strong global and regional variation in the disease distribution. The report shows that in Uganda, the syphilis incidence was within the range of 625 to 1,358 cases of syphilis per 100,000 population.

This is a sharp contrast with Russia’s 0 to 55 syphilis cases per 100,000 population. On why Africa had some of the highest burdens, the researchers noted: “The reasons for the differences may be closely related to factors such as socioeconomic status, education level, extent of sexual health knowledge dissemination and unequal medical resource distribution.” Dr Aceng indicated that in the recent Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) of 2019, 2.1 percent of the population had “active” syphilis infection. This is about 963,900 people having syphilis infection at the current population of 45.9 million. Dr Robert Mutumba, the head of the Aids Control Programme at the Health ministry, further explained that in the UPHIA 2019 report, it was found that around 6 percent of adults “have ever had syphilis”, with women at 6.1 percent while men were at 5.8 percent.

This means some may not be in the class of “active” syphilis because the disease is curable. “The overall prevalence of active syphilis infection was 2.1 percent (2.2 percent among women and 2 percent among men). The prevalence of active syphilis increased with age,” he said. He also indicated that the prevalence of those who ever had syphilis was higher among HIV-positive (13.6 percent) than in the HIV-negative (5.5 percent) people. Active syphilis infections were more common among HIV-positive (6.2 percent) than HIV-negative (1.8 percent) participants, according to Dr Mutumba. “So, we see that if you have HIV, you are at a higher risk of contracting syphilis, but not just syphilis, but the rest of the other sexually transmitted infections,” he said.

Dr Mutumba said the government has increased efforts to reduce the burden of syphilis, HIV and Hepatitis B through the test and treat policy. “Currently, we have test kits that can test for both syphilis and HIV. So that is why testing for HIV and syphilis is performing well, at 90 percent and above, especially among pregnant women who come to health facilities for antenatal care and delivery,” he said. He said the treatment for syphilis is readily available for patients who test positive for syphilis. He added that this treatment is essential in preventing the transmission of the disease from the mother to the baby. Dr Aceng said they have developed an elimination plan for the three diseases with support from development partners such as Unicef.

Signs and symptoms

According to information from the WHO, many people with syphilis do not notice any symptoms, and the symptoms can also go unnoticed by healthcare providers. Untreated, syphilis lasts many years, and the disease has several stages and often ends with brain damage and other health complications. The primary syphilis (first stage), which usually lasts around 21 days, is characterised by a round, painless, usually hard sore (chancre) that appears on the genitals, anus or elsewhere. This, according to scientists, may not be noticed and will heal in 3–10 days, allowing the disease to progress to the second stage if untreated. Syphilis can be transmitted through chancres if they are not properly covered by a condom during sexual contact, according to the WHO. This stage is followed by secondary syphilis, which includes a non-itchy rash, usually on the palms and soles of the feet.

There can also be white or grey lesions appearing in warm and moist areas, such as the labia or anus, at the site of the chancre, according to the WHO. These symptoms will go away without treatment. WHO also indicates that there is latent syphilis, which often has no symptoms but progresses to the third and final stage of syphilis (tertiary) after years if untreated. “Tertiary syphilis can lead to brain and cardiovascular diseases, among other conditions,” the WHO warns. Syphilis in babies Babies often get syphilis through mother-to-child transmission. According to the WHO, babies born with syphilis can experience rashes, inflammation in the organs, anaemia, bone and joint problems, neurological conditions including blindness, deafness, meningitis, developmental delays and seizures. The WHO warns that some of these symptoms may only be noticed later in life.

Prevention and treatment

The ministry recommends using condoms consistently and correctly as the best way to prevent syphilis and many other sexually transmitted infections. According to the WHO, syphilis can also spread through contact with other areas of the body not covered by a condom, including genitals, anus and mouth. “People at higher risk of infection should be tested at least once a year. Pregnant women should be tested for syphilis at the first prenatal care visit and treated right away if the test result is positive,” the WHO recommends. “Congenital syphilis can only be prevented by diagnosing and treating the mother with penicillin. People diagnosed with syphilis should notify their sexual partners to prevent new infections,” the global health agency adds.

According to WHO, Syphilis diagnosis is based on the person’s clinical and sexual history, physical examination, laboratory testing and sometimes radiology, as symptoms are not common or noticeable. Dr Mutumba said syphilis is treatable and curable. He advises people who suspect they may have syphilis to speak to their healthcare provider and all pregnant mothers to be tested for syphilis to protect themself and their babies. According to the WHO, the early stage of syphilis is treated with an antibacterial –benzathine penicillin (BPG) injection. BPG is the first-line treatment for syphilis and the only WHO-recommended treatment for pregnant women with syphilis. As second line treatment, doctors may also use doxycycline, ceftriaxone or azithromycin, which are antibiotic medicines, according to the WHO.

President Museveni speaks

Addressing delegates during the conference, President Museveni, in his speech read by the Vice President Jessica Alupo, said Uganda is committed to ensuring the elimination of the three diseases. “In 2018, the African Region committed to the dual elimination of HIV and syphilis. We now must embrace the opportunity to expand this to a triple elimination agenda by including Hepatitis B—tackling three preventable threats to maternal and child health,” he said. “We commend the advocacy of the First Ladies of Africa, whose leadership has propelled this issue onto national and continental platforms,” he added.

Testing during antenatal visits

