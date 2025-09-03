System glitches, signature hurdles mark Kamuli LC nominations

Nominations for local council leaders in Kamuli District have kicked off on a low note, with several aspiring candidates struggling to raise nomination fees, collect signatures, and secure the required endorsements.

Kamuli District Returning Officer, Kenneth Kayabwe, said the process, being conducted at the Electoral Commission offices in Kamuli had started smoothly but was being slowed down by network interruptions and system delays.

“We are on track despite the system jam, slow network, and some aspiring candidates still struggling to fill the forms and adhere to the guidelines,” Mr Kayabwe said.

He urged candidates not to wait until the last moment to flock the nomination center, advising them to come early to allow time for corrections in case of missing documents or errors.

Among those nominated on Tuesday was Victoria Apilli, the District Deputy Speaker, who is contesting for the District Workers’ Councillor (Female) seat. She appealed for peaceful and issue-based campaigns.

“I am glad that I have been duly nominated, but I want to call for civilized, peaceful campaigns with a focus on clean leadership and pushing the voters’ agenda forward,” Ms. Apilli said.

However, local political observers say the nomination exercise has taken on a new twist following the recent Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections in which former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, lost her bid.

According to Yovani Kasadha, some candidates who had expected to sail through unopposed are now facing unexpected challengers.

“It is like payback time for those who betrayed Busoga and voted against Mama Kadaga. New candidates are being fronted against them, and the trend is likely to continue,” Mr. Kasadha said.

The nominations will continue throughout the week under Electoral Commission guidelines.



