Tackle illegal charcoal burning, says EU

The European Union (EU) head of delegation, Mr Attilio Pacifici, has urged government to provide Ugandans with environmentally friendly cooking alternatives in order to avert overdependence on charcoal.

Mr Attilio said because the whole country depends on charcoal as the major source of cooking fuel, it has resulted into severe depletion of the environment.

He made remarks on Tuesday during the commissioning of the 25 solar-powered mini grids at Paloga Town Board in Lamwo District.

“I stress my concern over the continued illegal charcoal production, not just to meet the local needs but much more so the needs of faraway users in Uganda, East Africa and outside Africa.”

He added: “This damaging practice is having long consequences on the environment particularly in northern Uganda and its eradication must and will be centred on the EU-Uganda cooperation on energy and environment in the immediate future.

Mr Attilio recommended that the government moves cautiously with the ongoing sector reforms to avoid risks of undermining progress already achieved.

He revealed that the EU will continue to support the establishment of solar-powered mini-grids across the country to help government achieve its sustainable development goals.

Mr Matthias Schauer, the German ambassador, said despite heavy investment in the electricity sector, only 19 percent of Ugandans have access to it.