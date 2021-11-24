Tackle illegal charcoal burning, says EU

Police and NFA officers arresting charcoal burners at Buwunge forest reserve in Bufumira Sub-county on October 8, 2021. PHOTO/SLYVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • EU will continue to support the establishment of solar-powered mini-grids across the country to help government achieve its sustainable development goals.

The European Union (EU) head of delegation, Mr Attilio Pacifici, has urged government  to provide Ugandans with environmentally friendly cooking alternatives in order to avert overdependence on charcoal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.