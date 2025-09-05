Tajar: Bukedea village where mothers still deliver at home

Although the Ministry of Health banned traditional birth attendants (TBAs) from helping mothers during childbirth more than 20 years ago, many women in remote areas of the country still depend on them, mainly because accessible maternity services are lacking. In Tajar Village, Tajar Parish, located in the northwestern part of Bukedea District, stories of both triumph and tragedy are common. Some mothers have successfully delivered up to seven children with the help of TBAs, while others have tragically lost their lives due to complications during childbirth. Ms Sarah Namutosi shared with this publication the painful story of her daughter-in-law, Ms Christine Namataka, who died recently from pregnancy-related complications.

She left behind a baby girl, barely a week old. “She failed to give birth normally with the help of a traditional birth attendant. In the early hours of Thursday night last week, six good Samaritans carried her on a bed to the nearest health facility with maternity services, Muyembe Health Centre IV in Bulambuli,” Ms Namutosi recalled as she cradled the newborn. Upon arrival, they were referred to Kapchorwa District Hospital for a surgical procedure. The baby was successfully delivered, but sadly, the mother did not survive the operation. “Because of flooding in our area, we buried the 21-year-old mother at her uncle’s home in Bulambuli District, about eight kilometres from Tajar,” Ms Namutosi added.

Tragedy in the village

Mr Rojas Nabiyambe, the LC3 councillor for Tajar Parish, confirmed that in the past four years, more than three mothers have died due to complications during labour. He said the nearest health facilities with maternity services, Muyembe Health Centre IV in Bulambuli and Kolir Health Centre IV in Bukedea, are about seven kilometres away and often inaccessible, especially during the rainy season. “Our villages are currently flooded. Even the night we carried Christine to Muyembe, we walked five hours through floodwaters,” he said. However, Mr Nabiyambe expressed hope, noting that Tajar Health Centre II, located just two kilometres from the village, has been upgraded to a Health Centre III and now has a newly constructed maternity ward.

“We pray that once operational, it will offer relief to the many mothers who have suffered giving birth under difficult circumstances,” he said. Ms Beth Nabeya, 31, a mother of six and currently seven months pregnant, admitted that while she has delivered all her children at home with the help of TBAs, the recent death in the village has caused concern. “From my 12-year-old to my 3-year-old, I’ve given birth at home because there’s no nearby maternity facility. The ones that exist are far and the roads are terrible,” she said. Ms Nabeya explained that TBAs charge modest fees, a hen, a bar of soap, Shs10,000, and a shared meal to welcome the newborn.

Her husband, Mr James Mande, participated in carrying the late Christine Namataka to Muyembe Health Centre IV. “It’s unfortunate that she passed on after surgery. Our biggest challenge is the poor roads. Even the bridge meant to connect us to Bulambuli was washed away during recent floods,” Mr Mande explained. “So, despite warnings from health officials, our wives still depend on TBAs.” Ms Jacqueline Nafula, a mother of seven, who is eight months pregnant with her eighth child, estimated that eight out of every 10 children in Tajar are born at home with TBA assistance. “I plan to stop after this child. As I grow older, I fear I may develop complications, especially given our community’s lack of medical support,” she said.

She added that after giving birth, most mothers take their babies to health centres in Muyembe or Kolir for immunisation. Dr Emmanuel Okalany Odeke, the Bukedea District health officer, acknowledged the maternal health challenges in Tajar but assured residents that change is coming. “Tajar Health Centre II has been upgraded to a Health Centre III. A maternity block has been constructed and midwives have already been recruited,” he said. The only delay, according to Dr Odeke, is the installation of equipment, which is currently stored at the district headquarters. “There is no need for despair. Once the maternity ward is operational, dependence on traditional birth attendants will be significantly reduced,” he said.



