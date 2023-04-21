Take care of your families, Muslims told

The leader of Esso Mosque in Kabale Town, Sheikh Rashid Shabohurira, has asked the Muslims in the country to prioritise the education of their children to safeguard Islam in the country.

Sheikh Shabohurira was yesterday preaching during Eid prayers held at Kirigime Headquarter Mosque in Kabale Town.

He also asked the Muslim community to guard their children against homosexuality, which he said ruins the Islamic faith.

“Educate your children and protect them from acts of homosexuality and Lesibianism if the Islamic religion is to be strengthened in our country,” Sheikh Shabohurira said.

He also reminded Muslims of their responsibilities of caring for their families by availing them with the necessary daily requirements that include shelter, food, clothing, medical care, education of the children, among others.

“Although the month of fasting has been concluded, you are reminded to pray five times a day as you repent all your sins to prepare for Jannah/heaven. Let’s continue to pray for jobs for the educated Muslim youth, blessings for all the Muslims, peace in our homes and good health,” Sheikh Shabohurira said.

The chairperson of the Kirigime Ward in Kabale Town, Mr Hamis Salim, called upon Muslims to continue to pray for God’s divine interventions in fighting corruption in Uganda.

“We should pray to God that such shame of stealing iron sheets meant for the needy and poor people of Karamoja by the honorable ministers should never happen again in our country,”Mr Salim said.

The MP for Kabale Municipality, Dr Nicholas Kamara, who also attended prayers, expressed disappointment over what he said was the selective prosecution of the ministers involved in the Karamoja iron sheets saga.