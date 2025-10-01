Take charge of your economic destiny, Museveni urges Ugandans

President Yoweri Museveni has called on Ugandans to take charge of their economic destiny by harnessing the potential of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to create wealth and prosperity. The PDM is a poverty alleviation program aimed at transforming the lives of millions of Ugandans and propelling the country towards economic growth.

Addressing a rally in Amolatar District on October 1, 2025, President Museveni emphasised the importance of the PDM in empowering citizens, especially those in rural areas, to break free from poverty and join the money economy.

"So, therefore, what I'm appealing to all of you Ugandans, chase poverty from your home, and do it by doing something that will bring food on your table but also money in your pocket," he said. "The government has already given you how to start."

The President highlighted the potential of the PDM, which allocates Shs100 million per parish, to transform the lives of Ugandans.

"This PDM money, one hundred million per parish. In five years, that is five hundred million in one parish. And in the third year, the ones who get first, go back to the circle. The money will never come back to the government. It will remain in your parish," he explained.

The PDM is a seven-pillar strategy that focuses on production, processing, and marketing, as well as infrastructure and economic services, financial inclusion, social services, mindset change, and governance.

President Museveni urged Ugandans to tap into these pillars to unlock their potential and become active participants in the country's economic growth.

However, concerns have been raised about the implementation of the PDM, particularly regarding the allocation of funds to vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities and older persons.

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, previously stated that these groups are not consuming all their allocations, with some funds being returned or given to other interest groups.

The President also touched on other issues affecting the region, including the upgrade of the Namasale-Amolatar-Ochero-Dokolo road to bitumen and the ongoing conflict between the fishing community and the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU).

While acknowledging the promise to upgrade the road, President Museveni did not commit to a timeline for its completion. Regarding the conflict, he said he would consult with leaders in the districts surrounding the water bodies before committing to a solution.



