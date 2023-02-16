Take children to schools you can afford, Bishop tells parents

The Bishop for Northwest Ankole Diocese Amos Magezi has asked parents to take their children to schools they can actually afford.



Bishop Magezi who was speaking on Wednesday at a thanksgiving for Ibanda Kibubura Integrated Primary School for the good performance in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), said it is not a good idea to take a child to a school you will not manage in the long run.



“I ask parents to take children to schools that you can manage to push your child till the end because sometimes people take children to schools because of bandwagon yet they cannot manage and end up pulling out after only one term but this will be killing the future of your children,” he said.



Bishop Magezi said parents need to support their community schools to develop to the level they desire, “When you take a child to a School in your community, the money you pay will steer its development. When you pay money to private schools, you are developing them and leaving your community schools to suffer.”



Bishop Magezi also advised parents to stop rushing to schools that only aim at excelling in examinations.



“You should also educate your children from schools that will develop them holistically. Passing in first grade is okay but what about the heart? I usually tell those private schools who only focus on ensuring that students excel and forgetting about God. Our children are not stones that make roads, they are citizens, and they need to have virtues and values,” he said.



The Headteacher of Ibanda Kibubura Integrated Primary School, Mr Benon Atuzarirwe Kamu, said they have enrollment of 1111 pupils but the school only has 13 teachers on government payroll, which is still a challenge to them.



“We still have an issue of few teachers even if we had 82 Pupils in first grade but it is because we over worked ourselves. We need more teachers to do better,” he noted.



[email protected]



